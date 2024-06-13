Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,23 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
