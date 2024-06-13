3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (2) XF (90) VF (44) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (11) MS62 (21) MS61 (13) MS60 (3) Service NGC (44) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (8)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (31)

Niemczyk (22)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (7)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stary Sklep (22)

Tempus (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (68)

WDA - MiM (13)

Wójcicki (5)