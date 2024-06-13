Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,23 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

