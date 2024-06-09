Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
