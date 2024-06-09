Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • GGN (7)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (7)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numedux (10)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (15)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (17)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 15, 2023
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

