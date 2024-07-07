3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2455 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 2, 2018.

