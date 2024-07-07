Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (323)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2455 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 2, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
