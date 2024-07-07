3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (89) AU (24) XF (153) VF (68) No grade (34) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (16) MS62 (10) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (39) PCGS (3) GCN (3)

