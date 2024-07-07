Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (368)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

