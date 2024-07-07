Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (368)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
