Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (371)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • GGN (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Janas (3)
  • JMPG (2)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (6)
  • London Ancient Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (35)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (52)
  • Numedux (15)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numisbalt (29)
  • PDA & PGN (5)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Provenance Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (10)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (29)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (24)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (57)
  • WDA - MiM (13)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (16)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1589 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search