3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (84) AU (11) XF (152) VF (89) F (1) No grade (33) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (27) MS62 (21) MS61 (5) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (53) PCGS (13) ННР (1)

