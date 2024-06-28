3 Groszy (Trojak) 1624 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1624 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (102) VF (84) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Bereska (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (9)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (19)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (2)

Karbownik (1)

Marciniak (21)

Niemczyk (10)

Numedux (6)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (5)

Numision (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rzeszowski DA (32)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (20)

Tempus (9)

WCN (18)

WDA - MiM (10)

Wójcicki (19)

Wu-eL (2)