Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,92 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (4)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (14)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (18)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Karbownik (4)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (18)
- Niemczyk (15)
- Numedux (5)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numision (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (19)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (16)
- Tempus (15)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Via (2)
- WCN (22)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (15)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search