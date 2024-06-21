Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,92 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (4)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (14)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (18)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (18)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numision (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (19)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (16)
  • Tempus (15)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WCN (22)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (15)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1623 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1623 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search