3 Groszy (Trojak) 1622 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,92 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (355)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1622 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
