3 Groszy (Trojak) 1622 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1622 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (5) XF (185) VF (139) F (2) No grade (15) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)

