Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,92 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (5)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (2)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (24)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (9)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (13)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tempus (4)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (12)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search