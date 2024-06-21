Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,92 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
