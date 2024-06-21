Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,92 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (29)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (11)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1619 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search