3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (7) XF (52) VF (18) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (8) AU58 (4) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (11) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (2)

Marciniak (29)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (3)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (11)

Tempus (1)

WCN (15)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (11)