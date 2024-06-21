Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,92 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1619 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
