Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,92 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1618 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

