Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1614 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1614 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1614 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1614 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.

Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
19397 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1614 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

