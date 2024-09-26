Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1614 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1614 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1614 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
