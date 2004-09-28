Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1606
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
3928 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
