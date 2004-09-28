3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

