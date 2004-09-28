Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1606
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
3928 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 C "Krakow Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1606 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search