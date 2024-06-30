Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,23 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1606
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2487 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 1625 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
