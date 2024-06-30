Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,23 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1606
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2487 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 1625 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

