3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2487 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) XF (30) VF (20) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4)

