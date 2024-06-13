Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,23 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1606
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aste (3)
- GGN (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (13)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search