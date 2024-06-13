Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1606
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Aste - December 12, 2022
Seller Aste
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Aste - March 20, 2022
Seller Aste
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1606 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

