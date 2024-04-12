Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1604
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

