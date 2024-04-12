Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1604
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1604 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
