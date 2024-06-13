Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1603
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

