3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1603
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
