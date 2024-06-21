Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2725 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 10,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
