3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2725 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 10,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (9) XF (65) VF (19) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)

