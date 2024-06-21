Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2725 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 10,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search