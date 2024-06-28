Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the Numismatik Naumann auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place June 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (8)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (29)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numedux (10)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (5)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)
  • Provenance Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (30)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (51)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (17)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1600 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search