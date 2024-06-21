Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3061 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (5)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (39)
  • Niemczyk (27)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • PDA & PGN (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (15)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (10)
  • WCN (38)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (17)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1600 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search