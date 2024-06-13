Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352612 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

