3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352612 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

