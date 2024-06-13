Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" with mark PO. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1403 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
