Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" with mark PO. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1403 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Bereska - January 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Bereska - January 27, 2021
Seller Bereska
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

