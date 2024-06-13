3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 PO "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" with mark PO. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1403 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

