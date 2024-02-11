Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

