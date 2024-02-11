Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search