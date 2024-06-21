3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF I. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

