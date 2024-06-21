Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF I. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

