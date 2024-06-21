Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 IF I "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF I. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Search