Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark HK K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

