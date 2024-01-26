3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark HK K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (4)