3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HK K "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark HK K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
