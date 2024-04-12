3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark HR K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (2) XF (58) VF (61) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) Service NGC (13)

