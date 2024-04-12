Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark HR K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

