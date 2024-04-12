Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR K "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark HR K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
