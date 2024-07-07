3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

