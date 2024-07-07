Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

