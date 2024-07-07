Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
