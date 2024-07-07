Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3944 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

