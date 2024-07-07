3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3944 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (30) VF (22) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

DESA (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (13)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

Stary Sklep (7)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (5)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (3)