3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3944 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
