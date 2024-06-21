3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

