3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
