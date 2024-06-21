Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (457)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search