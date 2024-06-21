Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2403 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place September 17, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

