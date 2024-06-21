Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2403 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place September 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Bereska (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- GGN (5)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (25)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (42)
- Numedux (13)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (13)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (23)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- Tempus (2)
- WCN (23)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (11)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search