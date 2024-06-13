3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (7) XF (53) VF (48) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) Service NGC (11) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Janas (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (23)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (2)

PDA & PGN (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (8)

Rauch (4)

Rzeszowski DA (18)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stary Sklep (9)

Tempus (3)

WCN (26)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (8)