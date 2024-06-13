Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (23)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (8)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (18)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Tempus (3)
  • WCN (26)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

