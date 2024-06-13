Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
