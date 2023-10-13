Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
