Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1596 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search