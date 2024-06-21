3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (10) XF (82) VF (73) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (8) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) Service NGC (25) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (5)

JMPG (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (34)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (33)

Numedux (11)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (8)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (27)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (11)

Tempus (1)

WCN (29)

WDA - MiM (10)

Wójcicki (10)

Wu-eL (1)