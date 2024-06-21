Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
