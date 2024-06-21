Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (5)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (34)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (33)
- Numedux (11)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (27)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (11)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (29)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Wójcicki (10)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search