3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

