3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
