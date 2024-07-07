Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

