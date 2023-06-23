Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint". Date "96 K" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date "96 K"

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint" Date "96 K" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint" Date "96 K" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IE. Date "96 K". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1486 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2856 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

