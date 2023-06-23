3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IE "Olkusz Mint". Date "96 K" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IE. Date "96 K". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1)