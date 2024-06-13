3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

