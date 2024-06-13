Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

