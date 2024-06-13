Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
