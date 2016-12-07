Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint". Initials "I4" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Initials "I4"

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" Initials "I4" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" Initials "I4" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numismatik Lanz München

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" with mark I4. Initials "I4". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1998 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Lanz München - December 7, 2016
Seller Lanz München
Date December 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1594 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search