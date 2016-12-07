Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint". Initials "I4" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Initials "I4"
Photo by: Numismatik Lanz München
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" with mark I4. Initials "I4". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1998 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Lanz München
Date December 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
