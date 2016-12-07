3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 I4 "Olkusz Mint". Initials "I4" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" with mark I4. Initials "I4". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

