Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition FR2
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

