3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

