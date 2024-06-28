Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
  • GGN (13)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • JMPG (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (30)
  • Möller (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (69)
  • Numedux (13)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (60)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (10)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (42)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (18)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1593 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search