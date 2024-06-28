Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (1)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- GGN (13)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Janas (1)
- JMPG (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (30)
- Möller (1)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (69)
- Numedux (13)
- Numimarket (10)
- Numisbalt (10)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (60)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (10)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (42)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (18)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search