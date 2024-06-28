Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place April 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

