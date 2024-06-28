Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place April 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
