Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3905 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1393 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Heritage - July 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search