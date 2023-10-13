3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3905 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

