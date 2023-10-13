Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3905 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1393 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
