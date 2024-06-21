Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
