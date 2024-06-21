Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Naumann - March 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
