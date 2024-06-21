Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
