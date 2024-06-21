3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

