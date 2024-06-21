Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Naumann - July 3, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date July 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

