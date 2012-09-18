Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint". Klippe (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
