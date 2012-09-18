Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint". Klippe (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Klippe
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Westfälische (1)
