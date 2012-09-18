3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint". Klippe (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition VF (1)