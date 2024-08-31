Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1614. Klippe (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse Thaler 1614 Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1614 Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1614 . Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction GGN - December 5, 1992
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction GGN - December 5, 1992
Seller GGN
Date December 5, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
4000 zł
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1614 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1614 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1614 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search