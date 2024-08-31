Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1614. Klippe (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Klippe
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1614 . Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Seller GGN
Date December 5, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
4000 zł
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
