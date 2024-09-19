Thaler 1590 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1590 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2194 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

