Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1590 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1590 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1590 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 39 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1590 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2194 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland Thaler 1590 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1590 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1590 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
