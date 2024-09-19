Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1590 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1590 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2194 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
For the sale of Thaler 1590 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
