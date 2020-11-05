Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1629 HL "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" with mark HL. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
82047 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
