Thaler 1629 HL "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" with mark HL. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)