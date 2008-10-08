Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 42 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1629
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 71,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
96790 $
Price in auction currency 71000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
285 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 285 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

