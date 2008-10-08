Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 71,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
96790 $
Price in auction currency 71000 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search