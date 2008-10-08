Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 71,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

