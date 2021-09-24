Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1632 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1632 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1632 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1632
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1632 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 134,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
13749 $
Price in auction currency 54000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
14926 $
Price in auction currency 57500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 30, 2014
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Poland Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1632 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1632 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search