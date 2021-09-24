Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1632 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1632 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 134,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
13749 $
Price in auction currency 54000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
14926 $
Price in auction currency 57500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1632 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
