Thaler 1632 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1632 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 134,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (12) No grade (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)