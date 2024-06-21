Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1630 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2723 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4131 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1630 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
