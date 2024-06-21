Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1630 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1630 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1630 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2723 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4131 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

